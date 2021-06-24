-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson dials in approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson lands his 108-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Mickelson had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Mickelson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt saving par. This put Mickelson at 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson's his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Mickelson's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
-
-