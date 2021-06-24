  • Phil Mickelson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson lands his 108-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson dials in approach to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson lands his 108-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.