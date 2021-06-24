-
-
Peter Malnati rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Peter Malnati hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Malnati finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 244 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Peter Malnati chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Malnati's tee shot went 142 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Malnati's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Malnati's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
-
-