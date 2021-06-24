-
Paul Casey shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey sinks 15-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Paul Casey makes a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the par-5 sixth, Casey chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Casey's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
Casey missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Casey to 4 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 3 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Casey's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
