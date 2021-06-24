-
Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 76th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 93 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kizzire hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
