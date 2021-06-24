-
-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers' approach from the rough yields birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Rodgers lands his 178-yard approach from the rough 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 third, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Rodgers's 178 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
-
-