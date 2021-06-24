In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Zach Johnson, Kramer Hickok, and Sepp Straka are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 363 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Reed chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Reed's 84 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Reed's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Reed had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Reed's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reed tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.