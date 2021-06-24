  • Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed's 102-yard wedge to 10 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed's wedge below the hole to set up birdie at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed's 102-yard wedge to 10 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 2nd hole.