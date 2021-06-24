-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay drains an 18-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
