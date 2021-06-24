-
-
Pat Perez comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Perez finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Pat Perez had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to even for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Perez chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
-
-