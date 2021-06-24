In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round in 78th at 8 over; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, and Tom Lewis are tied for 9th at 3 under.

Watney got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Watney's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Watney's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Watney chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 6 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 8 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Watney chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 7 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Watney's his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.