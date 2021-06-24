-
Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Nick Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
