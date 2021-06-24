-
Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under.
Lashley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
