Michael Thompson shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 111th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Thompson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson's tee shot went 212 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 137 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 2 over for the round.
