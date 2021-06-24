-
Michael Kim shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 111th at 4 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Kramer Hickok, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kim's his approach went 59 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green eighth, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.
