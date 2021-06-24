-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 25th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Gligic's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gligic had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gligic's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gligic had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
