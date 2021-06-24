-
Max Homa shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Homa chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Homa's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Homa's 190 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Homa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
