Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Maverick McNealy in the first round at the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McNealy finished his round tied for 1st at 5 under with Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Henrik Norlander; Talor Gooch, Stewart Cink, Sepp Straka, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, John Pak, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Kevin Stadler are tied for 9th at 3 under.
On the par-4 second, Maverick McNealy's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, McNealy hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th McNealy hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.
