6-over 76 by Matthew Wolff in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round in 152nd at 6 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Wolff got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Wolff had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wolff to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 158-yard par-3 green 11th, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Wolff's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
