Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 140th at 4 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
