Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 third, Jones's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Jones's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
