-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Martin Trainer hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 139th at 4 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 264 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.
-
-