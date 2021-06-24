-
Mark Hubbard comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hubbard finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Mark Hubbard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
