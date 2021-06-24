-
Marc Leishman comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman rolls in 23-foot birdie putt at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th, Marc Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Marc Leishman to 2 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Leishman missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 1 under for the round.
