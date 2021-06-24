-
-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Hughes's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
-
-