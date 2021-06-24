-
Luke Donald shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Donald hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 119th at 8 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Donald's tee shot went 243 yards to the native area, his second shot went 43 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 4 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Donald chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Donald's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 7 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Donald's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
