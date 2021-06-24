-
Lucas Herbert shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Herbert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 65th at even par; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Herbert's tee shot went 212 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Herbert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
