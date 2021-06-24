-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 83rd at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Kramer Hickok, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Griffin had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Griffin's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
