Kyle Stanley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 second, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to even for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stanley hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Stanley hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.
