Kris Ventura comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kris Ventura hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ventura finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Kris Ventura got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kris Ventura to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Ventura hit his 226 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Ventura chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Ventura's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
