Kramer Hickok shoots 7-under 63 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kramer Hickok hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hickok's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hickok's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hickok had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 7 under for the round.
