Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Tway's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Tway hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
