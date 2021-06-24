-
Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under with Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, John Pak, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Kevin Stadler; Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Talor Gooch, Stewart Cink, Sepp Straka, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 12th, Streelman's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Streelman's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
