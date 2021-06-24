-
-
Kevin Stadler posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Kevin Stadler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and finished the round bogey free.
After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Stadler had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Stadler to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stadler's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 4 under for the round.
-
-