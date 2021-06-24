-
-
Kevin Na putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Na drains 60-footer for birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Kevin Na makes a 60-foot birdie putt at the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Kevin Na hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Kevin Na's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Na hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Na hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
-
-