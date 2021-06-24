-
Kevin Chappell shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Kramer Hickok, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Chappell had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Chappell's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Chappell hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
-