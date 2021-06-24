-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 24, 2021
Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Zach Johnson, and Sepp Straka are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
