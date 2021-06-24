-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 69th at 2 over; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 over for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
-
-