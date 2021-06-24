-
K.H. Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, K.H. Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Lee hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Lee's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
