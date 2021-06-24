-
-
Justin Rose shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Rose hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Rose chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to even for the round.
-
-