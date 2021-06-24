-
-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Bramlett had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
-
-