Jonas Blixt shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Blixt hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
