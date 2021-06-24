-
John Pak putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Pak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pak finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, John Pak had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved John Pak to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Pak chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pak to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 2 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Pak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pak to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Pak's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
