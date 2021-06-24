-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Niemann got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Niemann's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
