Jim Herman comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Herman finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Jim Herman had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Herman hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
