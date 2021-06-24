-
-
Jason Dufner shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Jason Dufner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 462-yard par-4 10th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Dufner had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
-
-