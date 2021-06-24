-
Jason Day shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Day had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Day's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Day's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Day had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
