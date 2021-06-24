-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 96th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 248 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Spaun hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Spaun's 69 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
