-
-
J.J. Henry shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, J.J. Henry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Henry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henry at 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Henry's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Henry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.
-
-