J.B. Holmes putts himself to an even-par first round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, J.B. Holmes hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Holmes finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Sepp Straka, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 6th at 4 under.
J.B. Holmes got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.B. Holmes to 1 over for the round.
Holmes had a 374-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th Holmes hit his tee shot 271 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Holmes at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Holmes's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Holmes to even-par for the round.
