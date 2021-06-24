-
-
Ian Poulter shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ian Poulter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Poulter hit his tee at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Poulter got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poulter to even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Poulter hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Poulter's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Poulter hit his 76 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
-
-