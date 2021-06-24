-
Hunter Mahan shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Hunter Mahan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, Mahan's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mahan had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Mahan's tee shot went 141 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
Mahan got a bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Mahan's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.
